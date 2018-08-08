Devers hits 2-run HR in return as Red Sox beat Jays 10-5

TORONTO (AP) - Rafael Devers returned from the disabled list and hit a two-run home run, Brian Johnson pitched a season-high seven innings to win his second straight start and the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Wednesday night.

J.D. Martinez had three hits and Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Devers, who had been out since July 28 because of a strained left hamstring, went 2 for 4 with a walk and scored twice.

Boston, which owns the best record in the major leagues at 81-34, has won 12 of 15 meetings with Toronto this season.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, his 17th, and Randal Grichuk added a three-run blast, his 15th. Both homers came off Johnson.

Johnson (3-3) allowed five runs and six hits to earn his first career win over the Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out six.

Ryan Brasier and Joe Kelly each pitched one inning of relief.

Boston chased Blue Jays starter Mike Hauschild (1-1) with a four-run third inning. Andrew Benitendi opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly, Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double and Bogaerts capped the rally with a sacrifice fly off reliever Luis Santos.

Hauschild, who pitched six shutout innings of relief to beat Seattle in his Blue Jays debut last Thursday, allowed four runs and three hits in 2 1-3 innings.

Bogaerts drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk off Santos in the fifth and Devers homered off Jake Petricka in the sixth, his 16th. Boston made it 8-2 when Martinez and Bogaerts hit back-to-back doubles off Danny Barnes in the seventh.

Martinez hit an RBI single off Joe Biagini in the eighth and a second run scored on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: To make room on the roster for Devers, the Red Sox optioned INF Tony Renda to Triple-A Pawtucket. ... OF Mookie Betts stayed in the game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third inning.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (14-4, 3.84) faces Blue Jays LHP Ryan Borucki (1-2, 2.30) in Thursday's series finale. Porcello is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA over his past four starts at Rogers Centre. Borucki pitched eight shutout innings to beat the Mariners for his first major league win in his previous outing, Aug. 3 at Seattle.

