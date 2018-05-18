Ramos homers twice as Rays beat Angels 8-3

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, swings and misses during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, May 18, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Wilson Ramos homered twice and drove in three runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to their fifth straight win, 8-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Blake Snell (5-3) gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings while striking out eight to help the Rays to their sixth win in seven games.

Ramos hit a two-run homer to center in the third inning, with the ball brushing over the top of the outstretched glove of leaping center fielder Mike Trout. Ramos then had a solo shot to right-center in the fifth for his 100th career homer and sixth career multi-homer game.

Daniel Robertson, Mallex Smith, Christian Arroyo and Johnny Field each had one RBI, and Tampa Bay scored at least five runs for the fourth consecutive game.

Angels starter Nick Tropeano (1-3) gave up three runs and six hits with four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Robertson gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo homer that traveled 427 feet before landing in the tunnel next to the bullpen in left field. After Ramos' homer in the third, Smith had an RBI single later in the inning to push Tampa Bay's lead to 4-0.

Ramos had a leadoff homer in the fifth and Arroyo added a run-scoring single to make it 6-0.

Andrelton Simmons had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth, but the Angels were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Shohei Ohtani, who went 1 for 3 with a double, was left stranded on third base in the second and the fourth innings.

Trout hit a solo homer in the eighth to end an 0-for-21 drought, the longest stretch of his career without a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 3B Matt Duffy (hamstring) could return to the starting lineup Saturday after he ran and took batting practice Friday.

Angels: OF Justin Upton (left hand) did not play after being hit by a pitch Thursday, but manager Mike Scioscia believes he will return this weekend.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Sergio Romo (1-0, 4.96 ERA) will make his first career start on Saturday. Romo is expected to face the heart of the Angels' lineup, which is heavy on right-handed hitters, before giving way to rookie LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-2, 3.93) to handle the bulk of the game.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-2, 3.93) will face the Rays for the first time. Heaney has allowed one run in three of his last four starts, going eight innings and striking out 10 in a 2-1 win over Houston on Monday.

