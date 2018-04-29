Pirates' Kingham loses perfect game in 7th in his MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham delivers in the first inning of his first major league start in a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Nick Kingham of the Pittsburgh Pirates lost his bid for a perfect game in his major league debut when Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals singled with two outs in the seventh inning.

The home crowd responded with an ovation before Kingham retired Marcell Ozuna. He finished with nine strikeouts and no walks on 98 pitches, 72 for strikes.

The 26-year-old right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Sunday. Left-hander Enny Romero was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder impingement.

Pittsburgh selected Kingham in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015, causing him to miss most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In four starts with Indianapolis this season, Kingham was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

This story has been corrected to show that Enny Romero was placed on the disabled list, not designated for assignment, as the Pirates previously announced.

