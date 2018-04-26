Rays beat Orioles 9-5 for sixth straight win

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, high-fives teammate Adam Jones after scoring on Manny Machado's single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) - C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos homered and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their winning streak to six games with a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

It's the Rays' longest winning streak since a nine-game run from July 12-26, 2014.

Adam Jones had three hits, including his fourth home run of the season for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 12 and are 1-5 on the current nine-game homestand. Manny Machado had two hits and earned his team-leading 18th RBI.

Danny Valencia cut the margin to 8-5 with a homer in the eighth. Baltimore tied a season-high with 16 hits.

Chris Archer (2-1) allowed four runs and 11 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings. Archer has yielded at least one home run in each of his six starts.

The Rays got off to a fast start against Dylan Bundy (1-3) when Denard Span led off the game with a walk and Cron followed with a homer. Ramos provided a 4-0 lead an inning later with another two-run shot.

Tampa Bay continued to pull away on RBIs singles by Daniel Robertson and Ramos that boosted the margin to 6-0 in the third. Bundy had given up a total of five earned runs in his five previous starts.

The Orioles scored a pair of runs in the third on a double by Trey Mancini and a single by Machado. Joey Wendle and Mallex Smith answered for the Rays with RBI singles that increased the lead to 8-2 in the fifth.

Bundy allowed eight runs (seven earned) and a career-high 11 hits with four stikeouts and one walk over 4 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the seaason.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 3B Matt Duffy (right hamstring strain) played seven innings for Single-A Charlotte and went 2 for 3 with an RBI. . RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) threw 37 pitches off a mound. He could potentially throw a bullpen Saturday and then a live batting practice before going on a rehab assignment.

Orioles: 3B Tim Beckham underwent surgery for his injured groin and is expected to be out at least six weeks. ... DH Mark Trumbo (quad strain) will play rehab games for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and Saturday. He could be activated from the DL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rays: Blake Snell (3-1, 2.54 ERA) is trying for his fourth consecutive victory when he starts the series opener Friday against Boston.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (0-4, 9.87 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series Friday against the Tigers. Tillman has made 22 straight starts without a win, dating back to his first outing last season.