Mets-Braves series finale postponed due to rain

ATLANTA (AP) - The final game of the four-game series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of rain.

Rain began falling at SunTrust Park late Sunday morning and was forecast to continue through the afternoon and night.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 28.

There was no immediate announcement on how the teams' pitching plans will be affected by the postponement. Zack Wheeler was scheduled to start for the Mets, who are off on Monday before opening a three-game series at St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Mike Foltynewicz was scheduled to start for the Braves, who open a four-game series at Cincinnati on Monday night.

