Pollock's two homers lift Diamondbacks to win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - About the only thing that went wrong for Arizona in another win over the Dodgers was a base-running blunder that took away a home run.

The Diamondbacks' third baseman Deven Marrero appeared to hit a three-run homer, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argued that Marrero had passed Alex Avila between first and second. After a review, Marrero was credited with a single and ruled out for passing Avila, turning the hit into a two-run single.

"I definitely owe Deven, taking away a homer from him," said Avila after the 9-1 win Saturday night. "We'll talk about what I need to do to make it up to him. It's something we talk about on a daily basis, trying to be aggressive on tag ups on deep fly balls. It was just a brutal read on my part".

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo felt bad for Marrero.

"When I picked my head up there was some space between the two of them and I thought that, based on what I heard from the replay guys," Lovullo said. "They said there was enough space in there but there was one angle they were a little uncomfortable with. It's the first time I've seen something like that. Luckily it didn't impact the game. I felt terrible for Deven. It was his first NL home run."

Dodgers starter Rich Hill also he has never seen a play like that.

"I've never seen a play like that before," said Hill. "I understand the rule, but I was glad they got one less run out of it."

It didn't matter as A.J. Pollock homered twice while Paul Goldschmidt and Avila also went deep for the Diamondbacks, who have won 11 straight regular season games against the Dodgers. At 11-3, Arizona is off to the best start in franchise history.

"These are the type of nights that you're always looking for," Louvello said. "Offensively, A.J. had the two home runs, we had the one that was taken away, Goldie and Alex's, it was a nice offensive output for us."

The streak spans back to August 2017 and includes five wins this season. Saturday's victory marked the second longest winning streak in the Diamondbacks franchise history against an opponent. Arizona clinched its fifth consecutive series to open the season, also the most ever by the team.

Goldschmidt's third homer of the season - a two out, two-run blast to left - highlighted a three-run, third inning and gave the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead. Goldschmidt had three hits and has belted 29 homers and has 94 RBIs against the Dodgers in his career, the most by any active player against Los Angeles.

Pollock hammered a two-run homer in the fifth and added a solo shot in the eighth inning to make it 8-1. Avila hit a ninth inning blast.

Hill (1-1) lasted five innings and gave up seven hits and seven runs. He fell to 1-6 all-time against the Diamondbacks.

"I felt good tonight but the result was terrible," Hill added. "I got guys down 1-2 and they made me pay for it. I couldn't put them away. The way they're playing is like the way we were playing last year. We got to back to work tomorrow and find a way to win."

Arizona's starting pitcher Taijuan Walker pitched two innings and left the game due right forearm tightness.

"It was just a little tightness in the forearm and I didn't really want to push it," Walker said.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) who pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona: RHP Randall Delgado (left Oblique strain) is scheduled to make his third rehap appearance Saturday for Single-A Visalia Saturday. OF Steven Souza Jr. (right Pectoral strain) is currently attending to personal family matters and will begin baseball activities again on Monday.INF Jake Lamb (sprained left AC Joint) went through a full workout on Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

Los Angeles: Before Saturday's game, 3B Justin Turner (fractured left wrist) played catch wearing a glove on his right hand as he assisted with infield practice. "JT doesn't have a timetable yet for his return," Roberts said.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TOMMY

Former Dodgers manager, Tommy Lasorda, 90, and his wife Jo, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary at Dodgers Stadium Saturday.

UP NEXT

Arizona: RHP Zack Godley (2-0, 0.64) goes for the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He earned a win in his last outing against the Giants, tossing 7 shutout innings and striking out 9.

Los Angeles: LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 1.89) takes the hill on Sunday in search of his first win of the season. He last pitched 7 innings on April 8 against the Giants and gave one run on six hits and struck out 6.