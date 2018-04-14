Pollock's two homers lift Diamondbacks to win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A.J. Pollock homered twice while Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Avila also went deep as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles 9-1 on Saturday night, continuing their recent dominance over the Dodgers.

Arizona has beaten the Dodgers five times this season and in 11 consecutive regular season games, spanning back to August 2017. Saturday's win marked the second longest winning streak in the Diamondbacks franchise history against an opponent. Arizona clinched its fifth consecutive series to open the season, also the most ever by the team.

Goldschmidt's third homer of the season - a two out, two-run blast to left - highlighted a three-run, third inning and gave the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead. Goldschmidt had three hits and has belted 29 homers and has 94 RBIs against the Dodgers in his career, the most by any active player against Los Angeles.

Arizona third basemen Deven Marrero hit what appeared to be a one-out, three-run homer to left center in the fourth inning off of Rich Hill, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argued that Marrero passed Avila on the base path between first and second base. After a review, Marrero was credited with a single and ruled out for passing Avila and the Diamondbacks were awarded only two runs on the play, making it 5-1.

Pollock hammered a two-run homer in the fifth and added a solo shot in the eighth inning to make it 8-1. Avila hit a ninth inning blast.

Hill (1-1) lasted five innings and gave up seven hits and seven runs. He fell to 1-6 all-time against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona's starting pitcher Taijuan Walker pitched two innings and left the game due right forearm tightness. He gave up four hits and one run and was replaced by T.J. McFarland (1-0) who pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Arizona has won five of six games and improved to 11-3, its best start in franchise history.

Dodgers have lost three of four games and fell to 4-9.

Joc Pederson's RBI single in the second gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. It marked the first time this season Los Angles has scored a run in the second inning of game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona: RHP Randall Delgado (left Oblique strain) is scheduled to make his third rehap appearance Saturday for Single-A Visalia Saturday.OF Steven Souza Jr. (right Pectoral strain) is currently attending to personal family matters and will begin baseball activities again on Monday.INF Jake Lamb (sprained left AC Joint) went through a full workout on Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

Los Angeles: Before Saturday's game, 3B Justin Turner (fractured left wrist) played catch wearing a glove on his right hand as he assisted with infield practice. "JT doesn't have a timetable yet for his return," Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Arizona: RHP Zack Godley (2-0, 0.64) goes for the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He earned a win in his last outing against the Giants, tossing 7 shutout innings and striking out 9.

Los Angeles: LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 1.89) takes the hill on Sunday in search of his first win of the season. He last pitched 7 innings on April 8 against the Giants and gave one run on six hits and struck out 6.