Bell to race for another NASCAR national championship

John H. Nemecheck (42) leads the field at the green flag lap during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

John H. Nemecheck (42) leads the field at the green flag lap during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Christopher Bell saved his season by winning Saturday at ISM Raceway to snag a spot in the Xfinity Series championship.

The victory was the series-high seventh of the season for Bell, last year's Truck Series champion. Despite his dominance throughout the year, Bell crashed in the previous two races and started Saturday's race outside Phoenix ranked seventh in the standings. His only shot to make it to the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway was via a victory, and Bell came through to earn a shot at a second NACAR national title.

Bell will race next Saturday for the crown against Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier, the regular-season champion and winner of five races this year, was eliminated after finishing 24th. Elliott Sadler, who is retiring after next week's race, also was eliminated.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports