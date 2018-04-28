sports

Vettel fastest in third practice for Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock before the third free practice session at the Baku Formula One city circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 28, 2018. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) - Championship leader Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in Saturday's third practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while Sergei Sirotkin crashed heavily.

Ferrari's Vettel had lacked pace on Friday on a slippery track but was 0.361 seconds faster than the second-place Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton - his main title rival - in cool, overcast conditions.

Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari was third fastest, 0.402 seconds off Vettel's time. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth but his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, fastest on Friday, was just 12th.

The low-grip conditions often forced drivers to use the runoff areas, but Sirotkin wasn't so lucky.

With 10 minutes remaining of the hour-long session, the Russian misjudged a left-hand corner and crunched his Williams into the barrier. He appeared unhurt.

Qualifying is later Saturday.

