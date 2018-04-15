Busch looks to beat field, rain at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Pole sitter Kyle Busch is looking for his second straight Cup Series win Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, although Mother Nature could have a say in that.

NASCAR has moved the start up by one hour to 1 p.m. in hopes of getting the race in, but the forecast calls for rain all day.

If the race is postponed, it would be run Monday.

Kurt Busch, who was expected to start alongside younger brother Kyle on the front row, will start at the back of the field after wrecking his primary car in practice Saturday.

Erik Jones has been strong all week in practice and is looking for his first career win in NASCAR's top series, while seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson looks to snap a 30-race win drought.

___

