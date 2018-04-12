sports

Hamilton quickest in first practice for Chinese GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks at the paddock of the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai, Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI (AP) - Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was quickest in Friday's first practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Englishman has won five times in China - including last year - and will be looking for his first victory of the season on Sunday. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the first two races in Australia and Bahrain.

Hamilton of Mercedes clocked 1 minute, 33.999 seconds on the 5.451-kilometer circuit. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was 0.359 seconds behind, followed by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Vettel were next.

The track was dry on a chilly day with the possibility of rain for the second session later on Friday.

