Snow cleared at Martinsville; NASCAR races a day later

The 2018 Ford GT is covered by snow at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was postponed until Monday because of inclement weather. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)
by , The Associated Press

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - The snow has been cleared from Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR's postponed Cup Series race is about to begin.

A wintry mix forced NASCAR to cancel almost two days of activities and turn its first stop at a short track this season into a Monday afternoon race.

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green when the race begins. Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers with nine wins at Martinsville, but he's mired in a career-worst 28-race winless streak.

NASCAR completed the Truck Series race Monday morning before the main event. John Hunter Nemechek won that race, and the track was cleared for Cup Series driver introductions.

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/

