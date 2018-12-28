Minshew leads Washington State past Iowa State, 28-26.

Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (85) is hit by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) after making a catch during the the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Gardner Minshew II threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 12 Washington State stopped No. 25 Iowa State on a late two-point conversion in a 28-26 victory in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night.

Minshew passed for 299 yards to help Washington State (11-2) set a school record for wins in a season.

Minshew's biggest play came out of desperation and it set up the winning score.

Iowa State (8-5) rallied from down 21-10 at halftime to 21-20 early in the fourth quarter before running back David Montgomery fumbled on the Cyclones 30.

Minshew, who had been held in check in the third quarter, escaped a third-down pass rush to flip a shovel pass that went for 20 yards. The play stunned the Cyclones, and Max Borghi ran in from 10 yards on the next play to put the Cougars ahead 28-20.

Iowa State's last chance came after Brock Purdy scored from a yard out with 4:02 left. The Cyclones went for two, but a pass play was stopped well short of the goal line after a false-start penalty pushed the line of scrimmage back to the 7.

Purdy passed for 315 yards and Cyclones receiver Hakeem Butler caught nine passes for 192 yards. Montgomery rushed for 124 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: Minshew dazzled again and did it while taking some big shots. Twice the quarterback was hit by tackles that resulted in Iowa State defenders getting tossed from the game. Minshew kept plugging away, checking through his reads, often dumping out passes to avoid trouble.

Iowa State: Iowa State's defense did a solid job against one of the country's top quarterbacks all night, but the Cyclones were bedeviled by key turnovers. Purdy threw two first-quarter interceptions, including one that set up Washington State's first touchdown, and the ever-reliable Montgomery coughed up the ball just when he was starting to wear down the Cougars defense and breaking tackles. He lost the ball while moving the pile toward a first down.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Coach Mike Leach has to find another big-armed quarterback to be among the nation's passing leaders in 2019. Do that and the Cougars should be among the Pac-12 favorites as they return 14 starters on offense and defense, plus their kicking specialists.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were in the mix for a Big 12 title-game berth late in the season and will expect to again in 2019 with Purdy leading an experienced lineup that loses only five senior starters. The key will be the NFL draft options for 1,000-yard rusher Montgomery and 1,000-yard receiver Butler.

