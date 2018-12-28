Shiffrin leads World Cup GS by slim margin after 1st run

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, Friday, Dec.28, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, Friday, Dec.28, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin led a women's World Cup giant slalom Friday after a tight opening run with only six hundredths of a second separating the top four racers.

The Olympic champion from the United States trailed then leader Stephanie Brunner by 0.15 at the final split time but used a strong finish to beat the Austrian's time by 0.02.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was 0.03 behind in third, with Petra Vlhova of Slovakia another 0.03 further behind in fourth.

Shiffrin is after her 51st career win, and eighth in giant slalom. She can become the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year. She currently shares the best mark with men's overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Both have won 14 races so far in 2018, beating the four-decade-old record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

But while Shiffrin is competing in her 26th event of the year, Stenmark had only 19 races to gather a total of 13 victories in 1979, when the World Cup did not yet include super-G races, parallel slaloms or city events.

Shiffrin's lead seemed under threat when Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was leading by 0.22 after the top section, but the World Cup GS champion had to brake and adjust her line after coming wide in left turn, leaving her 0.64 behind in 10th.

Also, Anna Veith of Austria was faster than Shiffrin at the top. The former two-time overall champion led by 0.07 but couldn't match the American's pace in the steep middle section and clocked the fourth-fastest time, with 0.12 to make up in the second run.

Veith, who won the GS world title in 2015 and has two season titles in the discipline, hasn't finished better than seventh in a World Cup GS since badly damaging her knee in the buildup to the 2015-16 season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports