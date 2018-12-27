Cowboys-Giants Preview Capsule

DALLAS (9-6) at N.Y. GIANTS (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Giants by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dallas 8-6-1, New York 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 65-46-2

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Giants 20-13, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK - Cowboys beat Buccaneers 27-20; Giants lost to Colts 28-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 11; Giants No. 22

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (6), PASS (24)

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (9)

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (13)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (23), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cowboys won NFC East title for second time in three seasons. Locked in as No. 4 seed in conference, will have wild-card game at AT&T Stadium, where they were 7-1. ... Dallas won six of last seven overall and has won three straight against Giants. ... QB Dak Prescott has five touchdowns, no interceptions in last three outings vs. Giants. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL with 1,434 yards rushing and 2,001 yards from scrimmage. Elliott looking for ninth straight game with 100 yards from scrimmage. ... WR Amari Cooper needs 26 yards for third season with 1,000 yards receiving. ... Rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch had career-high 15 tackles last week. ... LB Jaylon Smith's 69-yard fumble return for touchdown was Cowboys' first since 2014. ... DE Randy Gregory had sack, forced fumble and recovery last week. ... Giants missed postseason for second straight year, six of seven. ... QB Eli Manning has 494 yards passing, four TDs, one pick in last two division games. ... RB Saquon Barkley ranks third in NFL in rushing (1,198 yards) and yards from scrimmage (1,886). He needs 114 yards from scrimmage to join Eric Dickerson (2,212 yards in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in NFL history. ... Barkley needs two catches to surpass Reggie Bush (88 receptions in 2006) for most by rookie running back in league annals. ... WR Sterling Shepard had six catches for 113 yards last week. ... TE Scott Simonson caught first career TD last week. ... S Curtis Riley has picks in two of three games, four overall. ... Fantasy tip: Giants TE Evan Engram is finally healthy. Engram had 14 catches for 162 yards in last two outings, including two receptions stopped at 1-yard line last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL