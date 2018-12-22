Kucherov has 5 points as red-hot Lightning beat Oilers 6-3

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops Edmonton Oilers right wing Tobias Rieder (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to 12 games with a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

J.T. Miller also scored for the NHL-leading Lightning (28-7-2), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 games for the best run by any team in the league this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (18-15-3), who have dropped three straight. Connor McDavid had three assists.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen lost for the first time on home ice this season, falling to 7-1-0.

The Oilers got on the board first midway through the opening period on a give-and-go play from McDavid to Nugent-Hopkins, who sent his 12th goal past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

McDavid picked up his 200th career assist on the play, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to reach the milestone before his 22nd birthday - joining a club that includes Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux, Dale Hawerchuk and Ron Francis.

Tampa Bay tied it on a power play with three minutes left in the first when Stamkos fired a one-timer past Koskinen for his 19th of the season.

Koskinen made a huge save on Kucherov's breakaway early in the second.

The Oilers pulled back in front on the power play three minutes into the middle period when Chiasson tipped a point shot by Darnell Nurse.

Kucherov got another clear breakaway with seven minutes left in the second and this time made no mistake in scoring his 16th goal.

The Lightning went up 3-2 a minute and a half later as Miller redirected a shot from in front of the net.

Tampa Bay added to its lead four minutes into the second when Johnson pounced on a big rebound for his 15th.

Edmonton got that one back quickly on a power play as McDavid fed the puck to Draisaitl for his 17th of the season, but the Lightning put it away on Stamkos' second of the game with five minutes left and an empty-netter from Johnson.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Return home to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday after the holiday break.

Oilers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

