No. 7 Auburn, survives scare, hangs on to beat Murray State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 7 Auburn held off Murray State 93-88 on Saturday.

Four days after being upset by North Carolina State, Auburn led 91-79 with 55 seconds remaining before getting a scare because of Murray State's full-court press and turnovers by the Tigers. The Racers cut Auburn's lead to three points with 19 seconds left, but Jared Harper's free throws on the other end sealed the Tigers' victory.

Doughty and Wiley were two of five players to score in double figures for Auburn (10-2). Chuma Okeke had 17 points, Harper finished with 12 and Bryce Brown added 11.

Ja Morant led Murray State (8-2) with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Murray State trailed by only three points at halftime and took the lead early in the second half before Auburn went ahead for good with 13:11 to play.

Wiley was in the starting lineup for the first time this season as the Tigers adjusted their rotation after a loss to unranked North Carolina State on Wednesday. He scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half. Auburn led 38-35 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers are likely to slide in next week's AP Top 25 after their 78-71 loss at N.C. State and nearly blowing a 12-point lead against a mid-major. Auburn opens SEC play on Jan. 9 at Ole Miss.

Brown broke his slump from behind the arc. The shooting guard finished 0-for-6 from 3-point range against UAB and went 0-for-4 against N.C. State in Auburn's last two games. He hit 3 of 8 against Murray State.

Murray State: Morant played in front of 15 NBA scouts from 11 NBA teams at the game in Auburn. The Racers fell to 0-2 this season against SEC teams. Murray State lost to Alabama 78-72 on Nov. 26.

Murray State opens Ohio Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 against Morehead State.

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers have a week off before hosting North Florida for their final nonconference game next Saturday.

Murray State: The Racers play Bethel at home next Saturday in their nonconference finale.

___

