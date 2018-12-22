Brodeur, Wang lead Penn past New Mexico 75-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Penn's inside duo of A.J. Brodeur and Michael Wang dominated the paint against New Mexico, finishing with 20 and 19 points respectively in a 75-65 win on Saturday.

Anthony Mathis, Corey Manigault and Carlton Bragg each scored 13 to lead the Lobos (5-6). But Mathis missed all of five of his second-half shots.

The story, however, was the Quakers ability to consistently pound the ball into Brodeur and Wang, who each also grabbed nine rebounds.

It took the Quakers (10-2) just over seven minutes to build a 15-point lead at 19-4 after Jackson Donahue's 4-point play and it took New Mexico the same amount of time to erase it, tying the game at 24-all on Vladimir Pinchuk's fastbreak layup with 5:41 left in the first half. New Mexico took its last lead at 53-52 following a Drue Drinnon 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 Lobos run with 11:05 remaining.

The teams were tied twice over the ensuing five minutes before the Quakers pulled away behind an 11-2 run that Bryce Washington started with five-straight points.