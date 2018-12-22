No. 25 Nebraska, behind Palmer, tops CS Fullerton 86-62

Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) is defended by Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman Jr., rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Nebraska won 86-62. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) is defended by Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman Jr., rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Nebraska won 86-62. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and No. 25 Nebraska took control midway through the first half to defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-62 Saturday.

Nebraska (10-2) won its 18th straight home game, a streak dating to last season.

Isaiah Roby had 20 points for Nebraska, with Isaac Copeland adding 12 and Glynn Watson Jr. 10.

Kyle Allman Jr. had 14 of his 16 points in the second half to lead Cal State Fullerton. Khalil Ahmad had 12 points and Austen Awosika had 10 points.

The Cornhuskers used a 10-2 run to go up 27-16 on Palmer's turnaround in the lane with 5:57 left in the first half. Cal State Fullerton (3-9) never got closer than seven in the final 25 minutes.

Nebraska went up 51-31 on Thomas Allen's jumper with 15:27 remaining. The Titans cut the lead to 12 on Allman's free throws with 8:53 left.

But Palmer's fourth 3-pointer and two free throws by Watson started an 11-2 Nebraska run that put the game out of reach.

The Titans struggled from the outside against Nebraska's man-to-man and zone defenses, making just 4 of its 19 3-point attempts. Nebraska capitalized on the foul line, converting 24 of 38 to Cal State Fullerton's 8 of 16.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Tim Miles became third winningest coach in Nebraska history. He now has 107, passing Moe Iba, who won 106 games from 1981-86. Danny Nee (1987-2000) tops the list with 254, one more than Joe Cipriano (1964-80)

Cal State Fullerton: Nebraska was the first ranked team the Titans have played this season. But Cal State Fullerton's strength of schedule is ranked No. 17 by KenPom, largely because the Titans have played nine of their 11 games on the road or at neutral sites.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Southwest Minnesota St., the Division II school where Miles coached from 1998-2001 on Saturday in its final nonconference game of the season.

Cal State Fullerton: Hosts Portland on Saturday in what will be just its fourth home game of the season. The Titans will play 11 of their first 15 games away from Fullerton.

