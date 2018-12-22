Ogunbowale leads No. 2 Notre Dame past No. 19 Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points and Brianna Turner added 20 as second-ranked Notre Dame rolled to an 87-63 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Saturday.

The Irish (11-1) gained control by outscoring Marquette 25-11 in the second quarter for a 42-29 lead at the half.

Ogunbowale, a three-time Wisconsin high school player of the year, returned to her hometown and hit 13 of 21 shots and all five free-throw attempts.

Natisha Hiedeman had 23 points and Erika Davenport added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-3), who lost at Notre Dame 91-85 in overtime last season.

Jessica Shepard added 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Irish, who shot 59.7 percent, making 37 of 62 shots. Notre Dame scored 62 points in the paint, attempting just eight 3-pointers and making two.

Notre Dame trailed 18-17 after one quarter, but made 12 of 16 shots in the second period.

Ogunbowale scored seven points during a 13-3 run that put the Irish in front 42-27. Notre Dame also was able to work the ball underneath to Turner, who hit all five of her field-goal attempts in the quarter.

Marquette's leading scorer, Allazia Blockton, who entered averaging 18.6 points per game, was 1 of 10 in the first half. She finished with four points.

Ogunbowale scored Notre Dame's first 11 points of the third quarter as the Irish boosted their lead to 67-50 entering the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: After closing out nonconference play against Lehigh, the Irish open ACC play at home against Pittsburgh, then at Georgia Tech before a Jan. 10 showdown at home against third-ranked Louisville.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles conclude a six-game homestand with their first three Big East games at home. Marquette does not play on the road again until Jan. 11 at Villanova.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts Lehigh on Dec. 30.

Marquette hosts Providence on Dec. 29.

