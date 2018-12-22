Morgan has triple-double, No. 22 Indiana tops Jacksonville

Indiana head coach Archie Miller calls to his players while playing against Jacksonville in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Reaching double figures in points and rebounds is no big deal for Juwan Morgan. Getting to 10 assists? That, he didn't expect.

Morgan recorded the second triple-double in Indiana history and the 22nd-ranked Hoosiers won their sixth straight, 94-64 over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The senior forward finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Steve Downing against Michigan in 1971 as the only Indiana player to accomplish the feat. Downing did it with points, rebounds and blocks. Morgan went 5-for-5 from the field and added three blocks and two steals.

He acknowledged the assist total was the biggest surprise.

"I've never really done it, all the way up until I pretty much got here where I was not, like, the man anymore," Morgan said. "I never passed. I don't know where that came from."

Morgan had 12 career double-doubles in points and rebounds before Saturday.

"It means a lot. A triple-double is very hard to come by," he said. "You don't see too many people do that."

Indiana (11-2) went 6-0 in December, the first time the Hoosiers have gone undefeated in a calendar month since November 2012.

Aljami Durham scored a career-high 18 points, Romeo Langford had 15 and Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 13.

Jace Hogan led the Dolphins (7-7) with 17 points. JD Notae scored 15, and Jalyn Hinton had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana came into the game third in the country in field-goal percentage and improved upon that mark by shooting a season-best 64.8 percent. The Hoosiers had 21 assists on 35 field goals.

"We played well tonight. We shared the ball. We were much better in terms of moving the ball. I thought our guys did a decent job of playing together," Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

Defensively, the Hoosiers were just as impressive. They forced nearly as many turnovers (20) as the Dolphins had made field goals (24).

Jacksonville jumped out to a 14-9 lead, but Indiana responded with a 35-10 run to close out the first half. At the beginning of the second half, Indiana jumped out on a 10-0 run, effectively putting the game out of reach. The Hoosiers led by as many as 35 points in the second half.

The Hoosiers went 9-2 outside the Big Ten and get 11 days of rest before finishing the regular season with 18 straight conference games.

"You got to strap it on coming out in the next couple weeks. Once it gets started, every team you play, in my opinion, has a chance to win the league, make a Sweet 16," Miller said. "You're looking at top 10, 15, 25 teams. It's going to be difficult."

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins went 0-2 in the state of Indiana, losing to Notre Dame and the Hoosiers.

Indiana: The Hoosiers are getting back to full health after battling injury issues early on, and are showing how dangerous they can be.

INJURY UPDATE

The Hoosiers took the court without starter Rob Phinisee, who is in the concussion protocol. Indiana also was without Zach McRoberts, who has a back injury.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: Hosts Presbyterian on Dec. 30.

Indiana: Resumes Big Ten play by hosting Illinois on Jan. 3.

