Oladipo helps Pacers end Nets' 7-game win streak, 114-106

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, left, argues a call with referee Tony Brothers (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) - Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Thaddeus Young added 21, and the Indiana Pacers beat Brooklyn 114-106 Friday night, ending the Nets' seven-game winning streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Domantas Sabonis each added 17 point for the Pacers, who had lost their previous two.

Rookie Rodions Kurucs scored a season-high 26 points for Brooklyn, and DeMarre Carroll added 16.

The Nets struggled in the first half before turning things around late in the second half.

Kurucs hit a free throw with 4:07 left in the game that made gave Brooklyn a 100-98 lead before Oladipo accounted for all of Indiana's scoring in an 8-4 run that put the Pacers ahead 106-104. Oladipo punctuated the spurt with an impressive left-handed dunk over Kurucs with 2:01 left.

Bogdanovic then hit a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 109-104.

On the next Brooklyn possession, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was blocked by on a driving layup attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner, and Darren Collinson was then fouled by Kurucs.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson came running off the bench to argue the call and was immediately ejected with 1:09 left.

Bogdanovic hit the technical free throw to widen the lead to six points.

TIP INS

Nets: G Joe Harris has hit at least a 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, a game short of tying Joe Johnson's franchise record of 31 straight set during the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Washington on Sunday night.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Sunday night.

