Horvat, Canucks beat Blues 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen each had a goal and an assist, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Adam Gaudette, Josh Leivo and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (17-17-4), and Alex Edler had two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko put up the lone goal for St. Louis (13-16-6). Jake Allen stopped 24 shots.

The Blues had 15 shots in the first period, but Markstrom stepped up for the Canucks.

The crowd at Rogers Arena broke into cheers of "Marky! Marky!" after the goaltender stopped a hard shot by Tyler Bozak during a Blues power play 17 minutes into the game.

Markstrom improved to 6-0 in six December starts.

Vancouver jumped in front midway through the second after Blues forward David Perron was called for tripping.

Elias Pettersson sliced a beautiful pass to Horvat in front of the St. Louis net. He got a snap shot off for the power-play goal before Allen could get all the way across the crease.

Just 28 seconds later, some hard work by Gaudette paid off. The center crashed the net, collected his own rebound and poked it in.

St. Louis challenged the play for goaltender interference, but Gaudette's second career goal remained in place after a video review.

Vancouver outshot St. Louis 14-3 in the second period and carried the momentum into the third.

Just over two minutes in, Leivo took a shot from behind the Blues' goal-line. The puck hit Allen's left shoulder and ricocheted into the net, putting the Canucks up 3-0.

Tarasenko answered for St. Louis, holding several Vancouver players off and shoveling a shot past Markstrom.

Virtanen added some insurance for the Canucks with 8:36 left, using a series of screens by his teammates to keep Allen from getting a full view of his heavy shot.

Virtanen now has a career-high 11 goals this season. He also got an assist when Eriksson scored into an empty net after Allen was pulled with five minutes left.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit Calgary on Saturday.

Canucks: Wrap up a five-game homestand when they host Winnipeg on Saturday night.