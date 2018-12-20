Lightning rally for shootout win over Flames

Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (37) and Alex Killorn (17) struggle to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, (33) of the Czech Republic, as Travis Hamonic (24) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (37) and Alex Killorn (17) struggle to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, (33) of the Czech Republic, as Travis Hamonic (24) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - J.T. Miller scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Dan Girardi scored in regulation for the Lightning (27-7-2), who improved to 10-0-1 in their past 11 games. Louis Domingue made 34 saves, including seven in overtime.

Nikita Kucherov added two assists. Tampa Bay is 16-0-0 when Kucherov records a multipoint game this season.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (22-11-3), who led 3-1 after one. Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund also scored.

Making his fourth straight start, Calgary goalie David Rittich had 32 saves.