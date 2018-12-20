sports

Lightning rally for shootout win over Flames

20181221_ap_33041d02356a4200901202ceab85043e-33450c8ea9aa485aa75d5f65e61ef10f
Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (37) and Alex Killorn (17) struggle to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, (33) of the Czech Republic, as Travis Hamonic (24) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - J.T. Miller scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning´s Yanni Gourde (37) and Alex Killorn (17) struggle to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, (33) of the Czech Republic, as Travis Hamonic (24) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Lightning rally for shootout win over Flames

Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Dan Girardi scored in regulation for the Lightning (27-7-2), who improved to 10-0-1 in their past 11 games. Louis Domingue made 34 saves, including seven in overtime.

Nikita Kucherov added two assists. Tampa Bay is 16-0-0 when Kucherov records a multipoint game this season.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (22-11-3), who led 3-1 after one. Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund also scored.

Making his fourth straight start, Calgary goalie David Rittich had 32 saves.

Published: