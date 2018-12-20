No. 5 Maryland women rout Delaware to improve to 11-0

Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) looks for a teammate as she is pressured by Delaware forward Rebecca Lawrence (25) and guard Abby Gonzales (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Newark, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 Maryland beat Delaware 77-53 on Thursday to improve to 11-0.

Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points for the Terrapins, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.

Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.

Maryland had a 16-2 run to take a 24-10 lead with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The Blue Hens cut it to 27-21 with 2:56 remaining in the first half, but never got closer. They trailed 56-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, combining to miss 17 shots until Mikesell hit one with 2:06 left in the first half.

Due to final exams and the holidays, Maryland had been off since Dec. 10, and won't play again for another eight days.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Finished undefeated in conference play and began the season with 11 straight wins for the second time in three seasons. Two years ago, the Terrapins opened 12-0.

Delaware: Hadn't hosted a ranked opponent since March 26, 2013, when it beat No. 13 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Opens Big Ten play at Penn State on Dec. 28

Delaware: Hosts Saint Joseph's on Dec. 28

