Long-range shooting lifts No. 11 Oregon St women past Duke

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Destiny Slocum scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and No. 11 Oregon State used long-range marksmanship to beat Duke 71-57 on Thursday night.

Kat Tudor had 15 points with four 3-pointers and Mikayla Pivec added nine points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Beavers (9-2), who avenged a loss from last season.

Haley Gorecki had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Leaonna Odom added 17 points for the Blue Devils (6-4).

Oregon State shot 14 for 29 on 3-pointers, while Duke was 1 for 9.

The Blue Devils took a 9-0 lead to open the game, with Gorecki scoring seven for the Blue Devils. The Beavers missed their first nine shots, but then found their range and took a 15-13 lead. The first quarter ended tied at 15-all.

Oregon State scored the last five points of a back-and-forth second quarter to go ahead 32-25 at the break.

The Beavers took control of the game with a 13-4 run to close the third quarter, capped by a Pivec lay-in just before the buzzer, to go ahead 53-39. Oregon State made three 3-pointers during the surge.

Duke couldn't get closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.

In the two team's only previous meeting, from last season, Duke defeated Oregon State 72-65 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils hadn't played in two weeks, as their game scheduled against South Carolina on Dec. 9 was cancelled due to weather. But Duke didn't look anything close to rusty to start the game.

Oregon State: The Beavers were coming off a 76-70 loss in the Maui Classic to Texas A&M, a team that is now ranked at No. 23. While the Blue Devils aren't ranked, the win over a quality program should improve Oregon State's profile.

UP NEXT

Duke hosts East Carolina on Dec. 28.

Oregon State hosts CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 29.