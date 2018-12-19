Lafayette beats Rosemont 95-54

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Alex Petrie scored 17 points, Paulius Zalys had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Lafayette defeated Division III Rosemont College 95-54 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Stout scored 13 points and Isaac Suffren added 10 for the Leopards (3-7), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Lafayette has won 26 straight games against Division III opponents with its last loss coming in 1995.

Basil Thompson had 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead Rosemont.

After leading 46-33 at halftime, Lafayette outscored the Ravens 49-21 in the second half, including 48-11 over the final 16:28.

The Leopards had 24 assists on 36 field goals and shot 50 percent from the field, although they made 11 of 34 3-point tries (32 percent). Lafayette led in rebounds 49-36 and scored 32 points off 20 Rosemont turnovers. Bench points favored Lafayette 47-15 and 13 of the 14 Lafayette players who played managed to score.