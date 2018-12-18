Darlington Raceway to celebrate early 1990s era next season

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - It's back to the 1990s for Darlington Raceway's latest throwback weekend.

Track officials announced Tuesday the track "Too Tough To Tame" will honor the NASCAR period from 1990-94 when the Southern 500 is run on Sept. 1. Darlington has honored historic periods in NASCAR for the past four years.

Racers, crew members and fans often wear clothes of the era and the cars will have special paint schemes.

Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp says the track will pay tribute to the late David Pearson, a South Carolina native who won the most races at Darlington with 10. Pearson, a Hall of Famer with 105 wins, died at 83 last month.

The race on Labor Day weekend will mark the 70th running of the Southern 500.