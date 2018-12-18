Lehner stops 35 shots, Islanders beat Coyotes 3-1

New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang (26) tries to keep the puck away from Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots, Anthony Beauvillier scored his fourth goal in five games and the New York Islanders beat the struggling Arizona Coyotes 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Islanders beat Colorado 4-1 the night before, yet had more jump after Arizona scored the opening goal.

Arizona's Mario Kempe scored in the first period, but Joshua Ho-Sang answered and Brock Nelson put New York ahead with a goal early in the second.

Beauvillier made it a two-goal lead and Ryan Pulock had two assists for the Islanders, who withstood a late power play to win their third straight.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots for the Coyotes in their sixth loss in seven games since a four-game winning streak.

Kempe scored by carrying the puck into New York's zone, circling back and beating Lehner glove side on a shot through traffic.

Lehner prevented it from being 2-0 Arizona later in the period with a sprawling save on Conor Garland's rebound attempt after stopping Clayton Keller's initial shot.

Ho-Sang scored shortly after a crisp power play expired in the first period, slipping in a loose puck from a sharp angle past Kuemper for his first of the season.

Nelson, who was injured against Colorado on Monday night, put the Islanders up 2-1 in the second by gathering a loose puck and beating Kuemper from between the circles.

Beauvillier made it 3-1 midway through the second, one-timing a pass from Josh Bailey after Arizona turned the puck over in its own end.

NOTES: Arizona plays at New York on March 24 to complete the season series. ... Islanders D Thomas Hickey did not play after going hard into the boards with his back against Colorado. ... Coyotes RW Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) and C Christian Dvorak (upper) have resumed skating, but are not ready to return.

