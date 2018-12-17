No. 20 DePaul women hit 12 3s, beat Tennessee State 95-73

CHICAGO (AP) - Kelly Campbell and Mart'E Grays had 18 points apiece to help No. 20 DePaul beat Tennessee State 95-73 Monday night.

Campbell was 6-of-9 shooting and tied her career highs with five 3-pointers and six steals. Dee Bekelja made 6 of 6 from the field, including three 3s, and also scored 18 - her career best - for DePaul (8-3). The Blue Demons have won four in a row since a 99-63 loss to then-No 2 - now top-ranked - Connecticut, on Nov. 28.

Ashton Millender's 3-pointer gave DePaul a 13-0 lead and Tennessee State missed its first nine shots. Campbell hit two 3s, and Bekelja added another, in a 63-second span and Lexi Held's jumper gave DePaul a 24-4 lead with 2 ½ minutes left in the first quarter before the Tigers made their first field goal. Tia Wooten's layup to open the second quarter pulled TSU (0-11) within nine, but Chante Stonewall answered with a 3 and DePaul led by double figures the rest of the way.

Taylor Roberts had 21 points and Wooten and Jazmine Young each scored 15 for the Tigers. TSU has lost 13 in a row dating to last season.