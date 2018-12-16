sports

Hirscher dominates to take first-run lead in Alta Badia GS

Switzerland's Loic Meillard speeds down the course during a men's World Cup Giant Slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) - Seven-time defending overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher dominated the first run of the Alta Badia giant slalom Sunday.

The Austrian led Matts Olsson of Sweden by 0.94 seconds with Marco Odermatt of Switzerland third, 1.00 behind, on the challenging Gran Risa course.

Odermatt's performance with the No. 27 bib showed that the two-time junior world champion in GS is becoming a threat.

Manuel Feller of Austria stood fourth and Hirscher's rival Henrik Kristoffersen was fifth.

American Ted Ligety failed to finish.

