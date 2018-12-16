Lipsky wins Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) - David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on his first attempt as his final-round 68 gave him a two-shot victory over David Drysdale.

Lipsky finished on 14-under 274 and kept his nerve at the end of his round to clinch a second career European Tour title. He made a double-bogey five on the 16th but a par on 17 and a birdie on the 18th made sure of the title for the American.

Scotland's Drysdale had already finished by that time, with his 67 setting the target at 12 under.

South Africa's Zander Lombard (69) and Scott Jamieson (72), another Scot, finished in a tie for third - a shot behind Drysdale. English pair Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans were another three shots back on 8 under.

Lipsky ended the year with his first win on the tour since the European Masters in 2014.

"To come off this year where I haven't played that well and to finish it off like this, this win couldn't be any better," he said.

Lipsky made seven birdies in all on Sunday and his lead was as much as six shots at one point. But he had problems with a bogey on the 12th and then the double with two holes to play before recovering his nerve on the final two.

Louis Oosthuizen followed up his victory at the South African Open last weekend with a tie for seventh at Leopard Creek.

