Balanced 17th-ranked Arizona State women top K-State, 65-51

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Sophia Elenga scored 12 points, three players scored 10 each and No. 17 Arizona State showed its depth and balance, defeating Kansas State 65-51 Sunday in the Battle by the Bluff on the Wisconsin-La Crosse campus Sunday.

Reili Richardson, Robbi Ryan and Kianna Ibis each scored 10 for the Sun Devils (8-2), who pushed their win streak to six games. Arizona State's losses were by a combined eight points to No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Louisville.

Kayla Goth scored 19 and Peyton Williams picked up her fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (7-3), which saw its four-game win streak come to an end.

Ryan buried a jumper at the third-quarter buzzer and Arizona State led 48-41 to start the final 10 minutes. Williams and Goth brought the Wildcats to within three points, 48-45 right off the bat, but Elenga buried a jumper to push the lead back to five.

The teams traded baskets until Ibis swiped the ball from Williams and Elenga finished with a fast-break layup with 4:02 remaining that sparked an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Arizona State forced 13 turnovers.