Demir, Drexel rally from 16-point deficit, beat Quinnipiac

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Alihan Demir scored 15 of his career-high 26 points in the second half to help Drexel overcome a 16-point deficit and beat Quinnipiac 92-83 on Sunday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase.

Troy Harper scored 19 points - including 13 after halftime - and Freshman Camren Wynter had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a season-high four steals for Drexel (6-5).

Cameron Young's basket gave Quinnipiac a one-point lead with 4:21 to play but Butler answered with a layup and the Dragons never again trailed. Jacob Rigoni made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 80-all with 3:41 left but the Bobcats shot just 1 of 6 from the field and committed three turnovers from there as Drexel scored 12 of the final 15 points.

Rigoni led Quinnipiac (4-5) with 15 points, Young scored 14 and Travis Atson 10. Tyrese Williams, Rich Kelly and Abdulai Bundu added 12 points apiece.

The Dragons, who finished shooting 60.3 percent (38 of 63) from the field, made just six of their first 17 shots as Quinnipiac opened a 16-point lead midway through the first half. Trevor John hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Drexel's deficit to 36-26 with nearly six minutes left in the half and Wynter converted a 3-point play to spark a 10-2 run over the final 2 ½ minutes that pulled that Dragons within four at the break.