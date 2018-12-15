sports

Kilde wins downhill marred by nasty crash involving Gisin

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during a men's World Cup downhill, in Val Gardena, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) - Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won by a large margin in a World Cup downhill Saturday that was marred by a nasty crash involving Swiss skier Marc Gisin.

Gisin lost control before a jump midway down the Saslong course, flew into the air and landed awkwardly on his side and back. He was then bumped into the air again and the back of his head hit the snow in a second impact.

Kilde finished a significant 0.86 seconds ahead of Austria's Max Franz, who led the final training run.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland came third, 0.92 behind.

A trio of Americans - Bryce Bennett, Steven Nyman and Travis Ganong - finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Gisin was lying motionless on the course before doctors and trainers arrived for assistance.

A rescue helicopter landed on the snow and took off for a local hospital with Gisin onboard after he had received treatment for almost a half-hour.

There were no immediate injury details.

