Evans leads No. 4 Louisville women over Northern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dana Evans scored a career-high 21 points to lead No. 4 Louisville to a 92-59 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Cardinals (11-0) never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the first half. Ten players scored for Louisville, which scored 80 or more points for its seventh straight game.

Evans, a guard, came off the bench to score 10 of her points in the first half. The sophomore made 8-of-12 shots, adding six assists and tying her career-best with four steals. Sam Fuehring and Kylee Shook scored 15 points for the Cardinals.

A 3-pointer by Grayson Rose with 4:08 left in the third quarter cut the Louisville lead to 59-41, but that's as close as the Norse (1-6) got in the second half. The sophomore led Northern Kentucky, which lost its sixth straight, with 16 points. Sophomore Kailey Coffey added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE:

Northern Kentucky: The Norse came into this game having lost three contests by five points or fewer, but the Norse were clearly outmatched Saturday. They managed to outrebound the Cardinals 39-33, largely due to ineffective shooting, with 17 off the offensive glass.

Louisville: The Cardinals entered ranked No. 6 in the country in shooting at 51.1 percent. They made 50.7 percent against the Norse, the sixth time in the last seven games the Cardinals have hit better than 50 percent from the field.

UP NEXT:

Northern Kentucky: The Norse travel to Providence next week to play in the Friar Holiday Classic. Their first game in the three-day, four-team event is Wednesday against La Salle.

Louisville: The Cardinals venture to Central Michigan, the nation's seventh-best shooting team, Thursday. It'll be Louisville's last game before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play on Jan. 3 when they host North Carolina.