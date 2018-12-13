sports

Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Philip Rivers led the Chargers to a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes, then hit Mike Williams for the go-ahead 2-point conversion with 4 seconds remaining to give Los Angeles a 29-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The Chargers (11-3) trailed 28-14 before Justin Jackson scored with 3:49 to go, then forced Patrick Mahomes and Co. into a quick punt. Rivers went right back to work, throwing a fourth-down dart to Travis Benjamin and getting some help from a questionable pass-interference penalty on their final drive.

The flag on Kendall Fuller gave the Chargers first-and-goal at the 1 with 8 seconds to go, and Williams hauled in a juggling catch along the sideline. And faced with an extra-point for overtime, coach Anthony Lynn went for the win and Williams was all alone in the end zone.

Not only did the Chargers clinch a playoff berth, they forged a first-place tie with the Chiefs (11-3) in the AFC West while ending a nine-game losing streak to their longtime division rivals.

