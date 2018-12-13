AP source: Free agent reliever Familia set to return to Mets

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent reliever Jeurys Familia is set to rejoin the New York Mets after being traded away last summer.

Familia has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity late Wednesday night at the winter meetings because the team had not yet announced the move. Familia likely must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized.

The right-hander will join a Mets bullpen that recently added major league saves leader Edwin Diaz in a trade with Seattle that also netted longtime All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, a move made by new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

The 29-year-old Familia had spent his entire career with the Mets before being traded to Oakland last July. This move likely means Familia can slide back into a setup role, where he flourished early in his career with New York.

Familia was a combined 8-6 with 18 saves in 24 chances and a 3.13 ERA for the Mets and A's last season.

