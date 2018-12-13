Eagles-Rams Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (6-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE - Rams by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Philadelphia 4-9-0, Los Angeles 5-6-2

SERIES RECORD - Eagles lead 21-19-1

LAST MEETING - Eagles beat Rams, 43-35, Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK - Cowboys beat Eagles, 29-23, OT; Bears beat Rams, 15-6

AP PRO32 RANKING - Eagles No. 16, Rams No. 3

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (12).

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (10), PASS (30).

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (5).

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Eagles return to Coliseum for rematch of highly entertaining showdown between NFC elites last December. ... Eagles could become first team to beat Rams coach Sean McVay twice. ... Rams QBs coach Zac Taylor, Eagles QB coach Press Taylor are brothers. ... If healthy, Eagles QB Carson Wentz (10,152) needs 89 yards passing to surpass Tommy Thompson (10,240) for fifth place on the team's all-time list. Wentz nursing back injury, was injured in last year's win over Rams and missed Eagles' Super Bowl run. ... Zach Ertz (98) is 13 receptions away from breaking Jason Witten's single-season record for tight ends. Ertz already became first Eagles player to have 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. ... WR Golden Tate played only 20 snaps, was targeted three times and caught one pass for 7 yards in loss to Cowboys. ... DE Michael Bennett has all eight of his sacks in last 10 games. Bennett has reached eight sacks in five of last seven seasons. ... Eagles' defense played 99 snaps and was on the field 45:33 in overtime loss at Dallas last week. ... K Jake Elliott missed his first extra point this season vs. Cowboys. ... Eagles WR Nelson Agholor returns to Coliseum, where he played for USC. He set career high with eight catches against Rams last season. ... Rams coming off lowest-scoring performance under McVay. He has never lost consecutive games and has won at least two straight after all seven of career defeats. ... Rams can clinch first-round bye with win and Chicago loss. Final two games are against struggling Cardinals, 49ers. ... LA could become fifth Rams team to go 12-2, joining 1973, 1975, 1999 and 2001 squads. ... Rams need three more TDs to tie last season's 51. Franchise record is 67 touchdowns by 2000 Rams. ... Rams are 6-0 at Coliseum this season. ... DT Aaron Donald leads NFL with 16 1-2 sacks, but was held without sack in loss at Chicago. ... QB Jared Goff is fourth in NFL with 3,934 yards passing. At Coliseum, he's averaging 366.5 yards per game with 70.1 completion percentage, 18 TDs, two interceptions. ... RB Todd Gurley leads NFL with 19 TDs, but fell behind Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott in NFL rushing race last week. Gurley has 1,203 yards rushing, needing 103 to set his single-season career high. Marshall Faulk set franchise record with 26 TDs in 2000. Gurley is averaging 139 yards per game from scrimmage at Coliseum this season. ... Fantasy tip: Rams have two 1,000-yard receivers already: Brandin Cooks (1,048) and Robert Woods (1,032). Kansas City and Pittsburgh are only other teams with two. Eagles have banged-up secondary filled with reserves.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL