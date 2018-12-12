Conley leads late rally as Grizzlies defeat Portland 92-83

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley scored 23 points and keyed a fourth-quarter outburst as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away for a 92-83 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, and MarShon Brooks added 13 as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak.

C.J. McCollum matched his season high with 40 points, while Damian Lillard was held to a season-low 14 points, connecting on only 4 of 18 shots.

The Trail Blazers' 83 points were a season low.

Portland had pulled within 79-78 on a reverse layup by Lillard with 5:27 left. But Memphis rattled off 13 straight points, including eight by Conley, stretching the lead to a game-high 14 points at 92-78, and the Grizzlies coasted home.

Neither team shot particularly well, but Lillard's misfires contributed to the Trail Blazers shooting 38 percent.

Memphis led 42-40 after a spirited first half that included jawing between players and coaches complaining to officials. Portland held an early 11-point lead, but a strong second quarter from Memphis that included a 17-2 rally erased the advantage.

Neither team was shooting well - both at 36 percent - and that included 3-point range, where the teams were a combined 6 of 27.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless did not play, sitting out the game for rest. ... Portland is in the midst of playing three games in four nights. ... McCollum missed all five of his 3-pointers in Tuesday's loss to Houston. And he missed two more before connecting from long range late in the second quarter. That was only the second 3-pointer in the half for Portland. ... Lillard, the league's fourth-leading scorer, has reached double figures in every game this season.

Grizzlies: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff drew a technical in the first quarter when he complained about a no-call he believed was goaltending. ... Marc Gasol started 2 of 11 from the field, and ended the game 4 of 15. ... The Grizzlies have held all but three opponents this season under their scoring average, including the Trail Blazers, who entered the game averaging 112 points a game.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Toronto on Friday

Grizzlies: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports