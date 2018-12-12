Robinson, Brooks rally No. 24 Houston past LSU, 82-76

HOUSTON (AP) - Galen Robinson Jr. scored 18 points, Armoni Brooks added 13 - all in the second half - and No. 24 Houston overcame a 15-point deficit in to beat LSU 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Robinson was 7 of 15 from the field and had six assists and five rebounds, and Brooks added nine rebounds to help Houston (9-0) extend its home winning streak to 22 games. Cedrick Alley Jr. added 13 points, Fabian White Jr had 10.

Trailing by 15 with 19 minutes left, Houston outscored LSU 31-12 over the next 12 minutes to take a 63-62 lead. Robinson had eight points and Brooks seven during the run.

Ja'Vonte Smart had 18 points, Naz Reid added 13 points and Marlon Taylor had 11 points for LSU (7-3). The Tigers shot 27 percent in the second half, including a nearly 10-minute stretch where they went without a field goal.

Tremont Waters made two free throws with 29 seconds left to pull LSU within two. Corey Davis then made two free throws for Houston with 26 seconds remaining, Waters missed a 3-pointer, and Davis hit two more free throws.

The Tigers used a 17-2 run bridging halftime to take a 50-35 lead.

LSU: The Tigers shot 19 percent on 3-pointers, including 1 of 12 in the second half. ... LSU was out-rebounded 48-35, including 18-12 on the offensive glass. ... The Tigers shot 45 percent in the first half.

Houston: Houston struggled again from behind the arc, shooting 4 of 20. ... Davis, who along with Brooks leads the team in scoring, had eight points and played most of the night in foul trouble.

BREGMAN, GORDON IN ATTENDANCE

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, a former star at LSU, and Houston Rockets player Eric Gordon were among those in attendance. The Cougar mascot gave Bregman a Houston jersey to wear, but he threw it into the student section.

LSU: Vs. St. Mary's in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Houston: Hosts St. Louis on Sunday.

