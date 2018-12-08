Young with 28, Quinnipiac cruises past Lafayette 88-77

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Cameron Young scored 28 points and led six players in double-figure scoring as Quinnipiac cruised past Lafayette 88-77 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (4-4) capped a 23-13 start with back-to-back 3-pointers by Tyrese Williams and Travis Atson then stretched it to 41-23 on a Cameron Young layup with 5:22 left in the half. They led 45-30 at the break.

Quinnipiac led by double figures throughout the second half and went up by as much as 25 points, 71-46, on a 3-pointer by Atson with 7:38 to play.

Williams finished with 16 points and seven assists, Rich Kelly had 11 points and Atson, Kevin Marfo and Aaron Robinson added 10 points apiece. Marfo led the team with eight rebounds.

Justin Jaworski scored 19 points to lead the Leopards (2-7) who have lost four straight. Alex Petrie added 15 points and E.J. Stephens had 11.