Georgia Tech hires Temple's Geoff Collins to replace Johnson

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Tech has hired Temple coach Geoff Collins to replace Paul Johnson as the Yellow Jackets coach.

Collins, a Conyers, Georgia native, is a former Florida and Mississippi State defensive coordinator who was 15-10 in two seasons at Temple.

Georgia Tech announced the hire on Friday and planned a news conference for later in the day.

Collins met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury in New York earlier this week and with the university president in Atlanta on Thursday.

Collins had an 8-4 record with a 7-1 mark in the American Athletic Conference this season. He took over for his close friend Matt Rhule last year, when Rhule left for Baylor.

Before his time at Florida (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2011-14), Collins was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech under coach George O'Leary. He also spent a season as director of player personal at Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban's first season leading the Crimson Tide.

The Athletic first reported Georgia Tech was hiring Collins.

