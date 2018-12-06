AP source: Twins, Schoop working on $7.5M, 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins and Jonathan Schoop are working toward an agreement on a $7.5 million, one-year contract for the free agent second baseman.

The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, which also would include performance bonuses, had not been finalized. The Athletic first reported the discussions with Schoop, who was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2017 when he hit a career-high 32 home runs. He was traded to Milwaukee last summer right before the non-waiver deadline.

Schoop became a free agent last week when the Brewers failed to offer a 2019 contract.

The Twins began their infield remake last month by claiming first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay and then reaching agreement on a $4.8 million, one-year contract.



