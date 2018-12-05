Bach and IOC: No Olympic city ever as ready as Tokyo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, right, gestures to John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, shake hands prior to an IOC Executive Board meeting Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Tokyo. The IOC said boxing will take place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But exactly who runs the tournament and the details of qualifying are up in the air because of charges of corruption and malfeasance surrounding the boxing federation that runs the sport at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, right, gestures to John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, shake hands prior to an IOC Executive Board meeting Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Tokyo. The IOC said boxing will take place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But exactly who runs the tournament and the details of qualifying are up in the air because of charges of corruption and malfeasance surrounding the boxing federation that runs the sport at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) - IOC President Thomas Bach and other International Olympic Committee members are calling Tokyo the best prepared host city in recent memory.

Still, there are problems ahead of the 2020 Games - small by the standards of the corruption-plagued Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

John Coates, the head of an IOC inspection team, wrapped up three days of meetings in Tokyo on Wednesday by saying the city's summer heat is a growing worry. Organizers are proposing to start the marathon between 5:30-6 a.m., and have moved up rugby matches by several hours to play in the cooler morning air.

Organizers are also struggling to keep the 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion) operating budget balanced with heat-related solutions driving up costs. This is the budget for running the games themselves and separate from billions the government is spending to prepare the city.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports