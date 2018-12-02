Ohio State to face Washington in 105th Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Ohio State's consolation prize for missing out on the College Football Playoff is a classic matchup in the Granddaddy of Them All.

The Big Ten champion Buckeyes (12-1) will face Pac-12 champ Washington (10-3) in the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl game.

For the first time in college football's playoff era, the champion of the Pac-12 will meet the champion of the Big Ten on New Year's Day in Pasadena. That's a welcome return to the traditional matchup for this tradition-soaked bowl game - and both schools have been away from the Rose Bowl long enough to make the trip likely irresistible for fans.

Ohio State finished sixth in the race for four playoff spots despite winning the Big Ten title for the third time in five years. The Buckeyes trounced Northwestern 45-24 on Saturday night, one week after routing archrival Michigan in their annual showdown.

A blowout loss to Purdue in October doomed the Buckeyes, but their second trip to Pasadena in 22 years is a pretty decent finish to an eventful season under coach Urban Meyer.

Ohio State will be led into Pasadena by Heisman Trophy hopeful Dwayne Haskins, who led the nation with 47 touchdown passes and finished with 4,580 yards passing in a spectacular season. The sophomore's emergence has been a remarkable development for the Buckeyes, who rode his steady playmaking to another conference crown.

The Huskies (10-3) are in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 18 years after overcoming a disappointing start to the season with four straight wins in November, including a snowy Apple Cup win over Washington State and a defense-dominated victory over Utah in the Pac-12 title game last Friday.

Washington has its own headlining offensive stars in quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin, the school's career rushing leader. But coach Chris Petersen's team wasn't fully satisfied with its season, which included an opening loss to Auburn and two defeats in three games during October.

Washington still won the Pac-12 for the second time in three years.

The matchup contrasts the Buckeyes' powerful offense with the Huskies' imposing defense. Ohio State finished in the national top 10 with 43.5 points per game, while Washington had a top-10 defense, allowing just 15.5 points per game.

The schools will be meeting for the 12th time, but the first since 2007. Jim Tressel's Buckeyes beat Tyrone Willingham's Huskies 33-14.

