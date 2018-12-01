Saint Peter's tops Maine 63-59 in OT behind Idowu

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Samuel Idowu scored five of his 22 points in overtime and Saint Peter's beat Maine 63-59 on Saturday at the Wolfpack Classic for the Black Bears' eighth straight loss.

Idowu made a layup, Dallas Watson hit a 3 and Saint Peter's led 56-51 early in overtime. Maine closed to 56-54 on Terion Moss' 3-point play, but got no closer than three points from there. Idowu's dunk closed the Peacocks' scoring.

Maine's Ilija Stojiljkovic's 3 tied it at 28 at halftime and the Black Bears' Vincent Eze's free throw tied it at 51 at the end of regulation.

Cameron Jones scored 15 points and Klay Brown added nine for the Peacocks (2-5), who made 15 of 24 free throws.

Andrew Fleming led Maine (0-8) with 14 points and eight boards. Vilgot Larsson scored 13 points and Stojiljkovic had 12.