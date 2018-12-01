Bucknell beats Monmouth 65-43 behind Sestina, Toomer

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Nate Sestina scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Bucknell overcame a cold start to beat Monmouth 65-43 on Saturday for the Hawks' ninth straight loss.

Avi Toomer scored a career-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and four steals and Jimmy Sotos added 10 points and seven assists for the Bison (3-3), who made 11 of 34 3-pointers and held the Hawks to 33 percent shooting. Kimbal Mackenzie scored nine points.

Bucknell missed 13 of 14-shot attempts but then made three straight as part of a 13-0 run. The Bison led 28-22 on Mackenzie's 3-pointer and 29-22 at halftime after the Hawks made one bucket in the final 8:03.

Mackenzie's free throws capped a 17-3 run and Bucknell led 50-34 in the second half before Sotos and Toomer each hit 3s for a 62-38 Bucknell advantage with 3:30 left to play.

Mustapha Traore scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Monmouth (0-9).