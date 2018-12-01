Vick leads No. 2 Kansas past 90-84 win over Stanford in OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lagerald Vick hit the tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and then had eight of his 27 points in overtime to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 90-84 win over Stanford on Saturday night.

Daejon Davis hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to push Stanford's lead to 75-72 after driving in and drawing a foul by Dedric Lawson. Kansas then ran its "chop" play - the same one it ran when Mario Chalmers sent the 2008 national championship into overtime - and Devon Dotson found Vick for the tying 3 with just 7 seconds left.

Vick then opened overtime with another 3, and followed it with a poster dunk that set the Allen Fieldhouse crowd into a frenzy. He kept it going the next time down, hitting his seventh 3 to make it an eight-point game and put it out of reach.

Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Udoka Azubuike had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks.

KZ Okpala had 22 points and eight rebounds for Stanford. Davis added 19 points and eight boards, and Isaac White had 15 points on five 3s.

The Cardinal's top-tier perimeter defense stifled the Jayhawks early, holding them to 0 for 6 in the first half and not allowing a 3 until four minutes into the second half. But down the stretch, that all changed, and erased their early success.

Conversely, Stanford overcame its poor shooting from deep this season, hitting a season-high 12 3s. The Cardinal entered the game averaging just 5.7 3's per game on 30.1 percent shooting.

Kansas now leads the all-time series over Stanford 11-3. The teams will conclude their four-game series next December at Stanford's Maples Pavilion.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford has now lost all three games to ranked opponents this season, although their resilience against Kansas is a good sign moving forward.

Kansas remains undefeated, but its sloppy play early is telling of its inconsistency. The Jayhawks have yet to have a true blowout win, uncharacteristic for them in nonconference play.

UP NEXT

Stanford has a two week break to regroup before hosting Eastern Washington on Dec. 15.

Kansas returns Tuesday at home against Wofford, a potential chance for that first blowout victory.