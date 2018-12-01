Tudor leads No. 9 Oregon State in 100-46 rout of La Salle

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Kat Tudor had a season-high 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 9 Oregon State easily dispatched winless La Salle 100-46 on Saturday.

The Beavers (6-1) led the overmatched Explorers (0-7) by as many as 55 points in the second half. Taya Corosdale had 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for Oregon State, which had five players in double figures.

La Salle was led by freshman Janay Sanders with a season-high 12 points.

Oregon State's lone loss this season came against No. 1 Notre Dame at the Vancouver Showcase last weekend. Earlier in the Canadian tournament, the Beavers downed then-No. 13 South Carolina.

La Salle, coming off a 58-43 loss at home to Drexel, is winless so far in its first season under coach Mountain MacGillivray. The Explorers parted ways with coach Jeff Williams in March after they finished 8-22 overall and 3-13 in the Atlantic 10 last season.

MacGillivray substitutes all five players at a time in shifts.

Oregon State jumped out to an early 14-2 lead after a layup from Mikayla Pivec. La Salle was able to gain some ground late in the first quarter with 5-1 run that cut the Beavers' lead to 15-7, but Aleah Goodman hit a 3-pointer and Oregon State pulled away again.

The Beavers led by as many as 29 points in the first half and were up 45-16 at the break. Tudor's layup gave the Beavers a 70-21 lead in the third quarter.

Destiny Slocum, who had scored 15 or more points in five of Oregon State's first six games, was held to seven points. She fouled out with just under seven minutes left.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

TIP-INS

La Salle: Five of La Salle's first seven games have been on the road. ... La Salle's 16 first-half points were its second-lowest total in a first half this season. The team had 14 in the first half against Harvard. ... The Explorers' 46 total points was their worst overall offensive output this season.

Oregon State: Oregon State is among five Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25, and among three in the top 10 (with No. 3 Oregon and No. 8 Stanford). ... The Beavers are 63-7 at home since the start of the 2014-15 season. ... The game was the first of a doubleheader with the Oregon State men's team, which hosted Missouri State later Saturday afternoon.

UP NEXT

La Salle visits Penn on Wednesday night.

Oregon State hosts Santa Clara next Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25